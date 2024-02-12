Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $24.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

