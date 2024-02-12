Royal Bank of Canada Increases Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$153.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

TRI opened at C$213.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$154.95 and a 1-year high of C$214.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$195.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. In related news, Director Kriti Sharma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.84, for a total transaction of C$714,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,853.20. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

