Royal Bank of Canada Raises Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target to C$150.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at C$164.24 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of C$115.00 and a 1-year high of C$172.74. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$156.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

