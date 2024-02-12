Royal Bank of Canada Raises Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $408.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $382.00 to $408.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $395.60.

MUSA opened at $393.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $404.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.53.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

