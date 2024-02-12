Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $153.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

