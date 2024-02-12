Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

