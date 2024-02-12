Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $258.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a PEG ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

