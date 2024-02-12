Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Safe has a market cap of $74.10 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00007144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00032611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.55532717 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.