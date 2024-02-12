Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Up to $35.47

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.47, but opened at $36.28. Samsara shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 787,614 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,092,726 shares of company stock valued at $67,279,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

