Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

