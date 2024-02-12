Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$20.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of TSE SIS traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.41. 20,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

