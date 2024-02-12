Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Lessened by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,108 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 137,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.7 %

SLB stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,378,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660,174. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

