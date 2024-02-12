Schlumberger’s (SLB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.