Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 20.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. 497,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

