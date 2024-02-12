Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.38

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $71.38, with a volume of 48347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

