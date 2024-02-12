Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHH opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.