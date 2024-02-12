Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHB stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

