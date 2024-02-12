Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.55. 236,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

