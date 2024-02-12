Scotiabank Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.