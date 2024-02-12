Scotiabank Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $66.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 224,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.81. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 122.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 24.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

