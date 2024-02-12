Scotiabank Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

