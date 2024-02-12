Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,024. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Service Co. International

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.