SharkNinja Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of 449% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

SharkNinja stock traded up 1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 831,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 53.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of 49.25.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 57.60.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

