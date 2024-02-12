Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) vs. Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Financial Comparison

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Orion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orion Group and Shimmick, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Orion Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.11%. Shimmick has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.52%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Orion Group.

This table compares Orion Group and Shimmick’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $748.32 million 0.26 -$12.61 million ($0.57) -10.68 Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shimmick has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group -2.61% -13.78% -4.86% Shimmick N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shimmick beats Orion Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Shimmick

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

