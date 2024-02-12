Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127,930 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.04.

SHOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.75. 9,194,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,966. The stock has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

