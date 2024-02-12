Shopify (SHOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $90.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $91.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.