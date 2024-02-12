Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Declines By 87.9%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOW traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $4.13. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

