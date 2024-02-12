Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Increases By 64.9%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Applied UV Trading Up 8.5 %

NASDAQ:AUVI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 389,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. Applied UV has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 51.24%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

