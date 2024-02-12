Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Rises By 205.6%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Insider Activity

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,460.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,453,975.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Alexander Merk bought 25,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $388,089.31. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,479.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 104,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $1,449,460.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,554,321 shares in the company, valued at $35,453,975.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 620,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,024 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

