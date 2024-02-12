Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Rises By 193.4%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 193.4% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA remained flat at $51.58 during trading on Monday. 8,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2379 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

