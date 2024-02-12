Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Expands By 314.9%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 314.9% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBL International Price Performance

NASDAQ BANL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. CBL International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CBL International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

CBL International Company Profile

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

