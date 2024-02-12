Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Rises By 615.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 615.0% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $742,189.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,135,698 shares in the company, valued at $81,925,375.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,559 shares of company stock worth $2,475,254 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter worth $50,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

