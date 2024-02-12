Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declines By 38.2%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:RQI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 290,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,163. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
