Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declines By 38.2%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 213,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RQI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 290,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,163. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

