Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Grows By 662.5%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 662.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.86. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

