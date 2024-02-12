Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Grows By 180.2%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the January 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

ENX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,196. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,050,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 147,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 3,563.7% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $871,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

