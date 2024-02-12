Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Expands By 205.6%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 205.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ EFSCP traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

