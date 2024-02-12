Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 325.6%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 325.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

EVAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 175,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

