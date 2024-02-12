Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Decreases By 90.7%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at about $945,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

