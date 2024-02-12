Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Decreases By 90.7%

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $35.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.
The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
