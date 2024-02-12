Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Expands By 62.3%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VCV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 60,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,194. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0366 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

