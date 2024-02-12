Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Rises By 500.0%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

DWAS stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8345 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

