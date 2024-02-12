Short Interest in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Expands By 616.4%

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,500 shares, an increase of 616.4% from the January 15th total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 38.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSN. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rail Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rail Vision in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

RVSN traded down 1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 8.68. 504,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612,502. Rail Vision has a one year low of 1.01 and a one year high of 23.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.61.

Rail Vision ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported -0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.28 by 0.35. The company had revenue of 0.14 million for the quarter.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

