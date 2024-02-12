Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Rises By 220.0%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,122. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $65.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
