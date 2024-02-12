Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

