Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.29.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day moving average is $119.93. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,702,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the period.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.