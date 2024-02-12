Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.