Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.8 %
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 125.95%.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
