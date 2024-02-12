SiTime (SITM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $124.96 on Monday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

