Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 106.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,893 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $43.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.