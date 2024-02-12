Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $2,638.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,326.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,080.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

