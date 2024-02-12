Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,847 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,873,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,476,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,088,491,000 after purchasing an additional 259,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $85.31 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

