Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.91. 1,451,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,035. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

